Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Oct. 2

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the electric vehicle (EV) company when Oct. 2 rolls around!
That’s when the EV giant is expected to release its delivery numbers for the third quarter of the year. The analysts’ consensus estimate is for Tesla to report 462,000 units delivered during the period.
If that holds true, it would be worse than the 466,140 vehicles that Telsa delivered in the second quarter of 2023. However, investors will also note that the company set a new quarterly delivery record with that number.
There are a few reasons that Tesla may not be able to reach the same amount of deliveries as it did in Q2. A few factors in play are lower inventory from price reductions, slowing production and waning interest in TSLA EVs, Investors’ Business Daily notes.
What To Expect From TSLA Stock
Investors in Tesla will want to keep an eye on that delivery report when it comes out. Depending on how the company stacks up to estimates, it could act as a positive or negative catalyst for TSLA stock.
Even after the delivery update, investors will still have more reasons to keep track of Tesla in October. The company is also expected to release its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 that month. This could also be a potential catalyst for TLSA shares.
TSLA stock is largely unmoved as of Tuesday morning.
