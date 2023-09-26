Why Is Canopy Growth (CGC) Stock Up 9% Today?

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday after the cannabis company announced results from a shareholder meeting.
The company’s annual shareholder meeting allowed investors in CGC stock to vote on several matters important for the next year. It’s also worth mentioning that shareholders voted in favor of all the issues brought up during the meeting.
To start off with, each of the following individuals was approved as members of Canopy Growth’s Board of Directors.
- Judy A. Schmeling
- David Klein
- Garth Hankinson
- Robert L. Hanson
- David Lazzarato
- James A. Sabia
- Theresa Yanofsky
To go along with this, investors in CGC stock also approved PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP as the company’s auditors and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024.
Finally, several new plans were also approved by shareholders. That includes Canopy Growth’s new equity incentive plan, amendments to articles covering the consolidation of shares, named executive compensation and share distribution plans.
CGC Stock Movement on Tuesday
Following the shareholder meeting, shares of CGC stock are seeing a decent amount of trading today. As of this writing, more than 34 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 55 million shares.
CGC stock is up 9.4% as of Tuesday morning. Even so, the company’s shares are still down 55.3% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news for today will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is why shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock are in the news, as well as why stocks are down today. All of that info is readily available at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- RIVN Stock Alert: Baird Expects Rivian to Outperform in Q3
- Why Is Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Stock Up 420% Today?
- Why Are Stocks Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.