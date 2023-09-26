Why Is Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Stock Up 420% Today?

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive clinical trial data.
The big news here is the company seeing statistically significant results from its long-term treatment study of DCCR. These are extended-release tablets designed to treat Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
Soleno Therapeutics notes that Hyperphagia-related behaviors became markedly worse in the placebo control group compared to those on DCCR. To go along with that, secondary endpoints of CGI-S and CGI-I were also worse in the placebo group. This comes as DCCR was well tolerated and didn’t display any new safety concerns.
Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., CEO of Soleno Therapeutics, said this about the news.
“We are delighted with the highly statistically significant results from the randomized withdrawal phase of Study C602. These results will support our planned submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mid-year of next year.”
How This Affects SLNO Stock
SLNO stock is seeing heavy trading alongside the clinical trial update. That has more than 20 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 63,000 shares.
SLNO stock is up 420.5% as of Tuesday morning.
