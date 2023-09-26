11X Stock Market Accelerator Summit

TSLA Stock Alert: What to Know as Tesla Faces EU Anti-Subsidy Probe

TSLA stock is dropping alongside the probe news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 26, 2023, 9:32 am EDT

  • Tesla (TSLA) stock is slipping as it faces an anti-subsidy probe.
  • This comes from the EU as it targets Chinese exports.
  • The probe could result in increased tariffs on Tesla’s EVs.
Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in the news Tuesday as the electric vehicle (EV) company faces a potential anti-subsidy probe from the European Union (EU).

The issue Tesla faces is over its sale of EV in the EU that are imported from China. This comes as the EU’s Competition Commission probe investigates companies that are exporting goods from China.

It’s now just Tesla that is facing a potential probe from the EU. Other EV makers could also be targeted in this probe as well. The EU claims that the EV market is flooded with cheap options that are kept that way artificially due to government subsidies.

What That Means for TSLA Stock

If this probe does find TSLA exports too many of its EVs from China to the EU, it could have a negative effect on the price of its cars. That includes a potential 10% tariff on any of its EVs that come from China in great amounts, TheStreet notes.

Considering the ongoing price war between Tesla and other EV companies, it makes sense TSLA stock investors don’t want this to happen. Doing so would potentially limit the company’s reach as customers seek out other options not affected by tariffs.

TSLA stock is down 1.5% as of Tuesday morning with some 1.8 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 117 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

