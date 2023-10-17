GFAI Stock Alert: Guardforce AI Announces New 3-Year Contract

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is worth checking on Tuesday after the company signed a new three-year contract investors need to know about!
According to a press release from the company, it has secured a new three-year contract with a leading Japanese retail company. Guardforce AI notes that this company was already a customer of its services when signing this new contract.
The contract between the retailer and Guardforce AI covers end-to-end cash management solutions. That includes its Guardforce Digital Machine, Cash-in-Transit, Cash Processing Centre, and Change Fund services. This covers four locations in Bangkok, Thailand.
Kee Yun Kwan, Chief Operating Officer of Guardforce AI, said the following about the contract:
“We appreciate our client’s support over the few past years. Retail clients are one of our prime customers for our secured logistics solution since retail clients have a relatively large demand for cash processing and require quick and accurate cash counting and trackable digital records.”
GFAI Stock Movement on Tuesday
Despite today’s announcement, investors in GFAI stock aren’t seeing much movement from the company’s shares. As of this writing, only about 45,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 3.2 million shares.
GFAI stock is down 1.2% as of Tuesday morning and is down 36.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.