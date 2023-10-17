TUP Stock Gains 10% as Tupperware Names New CEO

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday from the food container company announcing its new CEO!
Laurie Ann Goldman is taking over as the next president and CEO of Tupperware. She will also join the company’s board of directors. Goldman is immediately joining Tupperware and is replacing the outgoing president and CEO, Miguel Fernandez.
Tupperware notes that Goldman brings with her 30 years of expertise in leadership and brand-building. The company also notes that her previous work includes acting as the CEO of Avon North America and as the CEO of Spanx.
Here’s what Goldman said about joining Tupperware in a news release:
“I am excited and energized to lead this iconic brand whose innovative products are coveted by millions around the world. This is a tribute to the entrepreneurial and inventive spirit of the wonderful teams that sell and create Tupperware and its impressive retail partners. I can’t wait to delight more consumers with the celebrated products they trust and love.”
Tupperware Board Changes
To go along with Goldman joining Tupperware, the company has announced changes to its board of directors. This has Lori Bush, Paul Keglevic and William Transier being appointed to the board. To allow room for these new directors, Mark Burgess, Meg Crofton, Deborah Ellinger and James Fordyce have voluntarily stepped down.
TUP stock is up 9.9% as of Tuesday morning.
