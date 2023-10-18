Why Is Nuvve (NVVE) Stock Down 37% Today?

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday as the green energy technology company prepares for a public share offering.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Nuvve is considering a public offering for shares of NVVE stock. However, the company hasn’t revealed the finer details of the offering just yet.
What this means is investors still don’t know how many shares the company will offer or what they will be priced at. What we do know is Nuvve plans to offer pre-funded warrants to certain investors they would see their stakes increase beyond 4/9% or 9.9% by buying new shares in the offering.
Why This Matters for NVVE Stock
Even without the details about the offering, investors in NVVE stock aren’t happy about the news. That makes sense as a stock offering increases the total number of shares on the market. That means it also reduces the stakes of current shareholders in the company.
Another reason that NVVE stock is likely falling is the pricing of the offering. While a number hasn’t been revealed yet, it could be at a discounted price. That also wouldn’t sit well with traders currently holding the company’s shares.
NVVE stock is down 37% as of Wednesday morning. That comes with more than 2 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 363,000 shares.
