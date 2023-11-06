Looking for High-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy? My Top 3 Picks

Despite the labor market’s resilience and its support for consumer spending, the Federal Reserve is anticipating a slowdown to help manage inflation. Even though the economy remains robust, it is displaying cooling signs in job growth and wage increases. Given the current economic landscape, it’s wise for investors to consider investments in these high-growth technology stocks that will deliver strong returns, even in a sluggish market.
Datadog Incorporated (DDOG)
Datadog Incorporated (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) analytics platform. It provides businesses with cloud infrastructure, data tracking, and database monitoring.
Impressively, DDOG is up 13.80% year to date (YTD) at $82.04 per share. WSJ analysts give DDOG 19 buy ratings. They forecast a median price target of $104.50, with a low to high price of $70.00 to $133.00.
The SaaS market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.7%, from $273.55 billion in 2023 to $908.21 billion in 2030. In short, the SaaS system is reliable. Thus, the rise in public and hybrid cloud solutions in enterprises is a driving factor in this market.
Datadog reported solid Q2 financials, with a $509.5 million resembling a 25% year over year (YOY) revenue increase. Also, the company shows a surge of 50% YOY in EPS to $0.36 and a healthy free cash flow of $141.7 million. Additionally, the company projects revenue of $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion for 2023. They also anticipate a Non-GAAP operating income between $390 million to $400 million.
Datadog has introduced a new Large Language Model (LLM) solution that allows businesses to monitor their LLM stacks with LLM-based applications. And, the company brought in its own AI-based assistant, Bits AI. It learns adaptively from customers’ observability data and effectively helps engineers resolve application issues in real-time. Datadog’s AI model is poised to demonstrate effective usage by customers with supplement integrations with OpenAI models and Microsoft Azure.
Tesla Incorporated (TSLA)
Tesla Incorporated (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a world-leading automotive and clean-energy company.
Tipranks has 33 analysts predicting a 1-year price range on TSLA to be between $85.00 and $380.00, with a mean of $252.61.
The EV industry is expected to reach a valuation of $1.09 trillion by 2030, growing at a 13.9% CAGR. This bodes well for the company’s EVs. It includes global expansion of to regions including Pacific-Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, government subsidization encourages EV usage. Consequently, disposable incomes from the GDP growth of these countries increase as well.
TSLA boasts strong financials. The company reports $23.35 billion in revenue for Q3 2023, which has been growing at a staggering 8.8% 1-year CAGR. Tesla demonstrates its profitability through an 11.1% EBITDA margin, well above the sector median. Also, management has improved its ability to leverage debt and internally fundraise over the past year through total assets. These grew 26.2% and cash from financing grew 417.8% YOY.
Tesla shows tremendous growth potential through innovations in its manufacturing process and new product deliveries on the horizon. Tesla has further developed its GigaPress-Diecast Manufacturing process. It creates the underbody of a Tesla car with a single diecast piece. In contrast, it can take competitors up to 400 separate die casts. This innovation will streamline the manufacturing process while reducing expenditures significantly.
Tesla is a trillion-dollar potential that investors shouldn’t pass up.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is a cybersecurity company that uses an application-centric approach along with AI to create innovative and cutting-edge products.
PANW stock is up 75.88% YTD and is currently priced at $243.53. Yahoo! Finance reports 39 analysts having a mean 12-month price target of $279.77, with the range spanning from a low of $190 to a high of $340. The global cybersecurity was valued at 202.72 billion in 2022. Further, it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% to $527.58 by 2030.
PANW’s main current catalyst is the recent proliferation in AI. As a cutting-edge cybersecurity firm, they embrace AI to use in “anomaly detection, risk prioritization, and beyond”. Moreover, it uses application-centric infrastructure, monitoring potential threats from within applications. As a result, advancements in data analysis techniques, like machine learning, can offer invaluable benefits.
Finally, Palo Alto Networks shows significant potential to lower costs and expand profits in an industry with huge growth potential. PANW emerges as a worthwhile purchase for growth-oriented investors.
On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.