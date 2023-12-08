Why Is Exicure (XCUR) Stock Up 57% Today?

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the early-stage biotechnology company.
Exicure hasn’t released any recent press releases or made any filings that would result in today’s stock rally. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage that would act as a catalyst for today’s gains.
However, shares of XCUR stock are up alongside heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the stock have been traded. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 62,000 shares.
One thing that investors will remember is Exicure receiving a delisting notice at the end of November. This is due to a late 10-Q filing. The company says it’s working to resolve this matter quickly by filing the late report.
What to Know About XCUR Stock
Outside of that delisting notice, investors will also keep in mind that XCUR is a penny stock. That means it’s open to more volatility from retail traders. That could be what’s happening this morning considering the heavy stock movement without any news.
XCUR stock is up 56.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We have all of the latest stock market news traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is MBIA (MBI) stock Stock Up 65% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- FIZZ Stock Earnings: National Beverage Meets EPS, Misses Revenue for Q2 2024
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed