Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a dividend, shareholder meeting results and more.
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock is rocketing more than 58% after declaring a special cash dividend.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares are soaring over 55% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- FLJ (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is surging close to 45% with strong early morning trading.
- Torrid (NYSE:CURV) shares are gaining more than 16% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is increasing over 13% as it seeks a reverse stock split.
- Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares are climbing more than 13% without any clear news.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is heading over 12% higher after pricing an offering yesterday.
- Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) shares are rising more than 12% this morning.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is jumping over 11% without any obvious news on Friday.
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares are up more than 11% alongside shareholder meeting results.
10 Top Losers
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is plummeting over 36% following a major rally yesterday.
- Golden Heaven (NASDAQ:GDHG) shares are diving more than 23% as it continues a recent fall.
- HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) stock is tumbling over 23% with its latest earnings release.
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) shares are taking a more than 21% beating after a rally yesterday.
- Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is sliding over 19% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares are decreasing more than 19% after releasing lackluster earnings.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is falling over 18% after rallying yesterday.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) shares are slipping more than 15% after rallying Thursday on a deal.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is dipping over 13% today.
- Parts ID (NYSEMKT:ID) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.