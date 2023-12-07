Why Is Cyngn (CYN) Stock Up 73% Today?

Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the company was granted a new patent covering artificial intelligence (AI) for self-driving cars.
The new patent granted to Cyngn covers its novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving. This adds environmental elements, including regions of interest and objects, to the autonomous vehicles’ decision-making skills.
Investors will note that Cyngn already has several patents covering self-driving cars and AI. With this newest one, the company’s patents in this area have now reached 17. It first started securing these patents back in 2021.
Cyngn chairman and CEO Lior Tal said the following about the latest patent news:
“In navigating the dynamic currents of our evolving industry, we are committed to building out a robust patent portfolio to protect our intellectual property. These novel inventions help to set us apart by enabling automation solutions with unique value propositions to our customers.”
CYN Stock Movement Today
Cyngn is seeing heavy trading of its shares on Thursday following the patent news. That has more than 69 million shares of the stock trading hands as investors buy CYN. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 313,000 shares.
CYN stock is up 73.3% as of Thursday morning but has still been down 29.2% since the start of the year.
