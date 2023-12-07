Why Is Troika Media Group (TRKA) Stock Down 77% Today?

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is taking a beating on Thursday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Troika Media Group notes that this bankruptcy filing is voluntary and was made to allow for a strategic restructuring of the company. That includes plans for Blue Torch Finance LLC to acquire the company in a stalking horse bid.
Troika Media Group notes that its secured lenders are supporting this plan. This has them providing it with $11 million of debtor-in-possession financing. These funds will be used to continue running the business through the bankruptcy period.
Grant Lyon, interim CEO of Troika Media Group, said the following about the bankruptcy.
“We expect that the process will be relatively short and that the Company will have adequate liquidity to operate the Converge business normally throughout the process. We anticipate that the Company will emerge from Chapter 11 as a private company with a stronger balance sheet.”
How This Affects TRKA Stock Today
News of the bankruptcy brings with it heavy trading of TRKA stock and investors sell the shares. That has some 2 million shares on the move as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 509,000 shares.
TRKA stock is down 76.5% as of Thursday morning.
