Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock is rocketing more than 67% after signing a new distribution agreement.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares are soaring 43% as it continues a recent rally.
- Altisource Asset Management (NYSEMKT:AAMC) stock is surging over 20% following a lawsuit update.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares are rising more than 17% alongside heavy trading.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock is gaining over 17% with the release of its fiscal Q2 earnings report.
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares are increasing more than 16% after getting a 737NG supplemental certificate.
- Parts ID (NYSEMKT:ID) stock is heading over 14% higher alongside a financing deal with Riverside Capital NY.
- TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ:TLGY) shares are climbing more than 14% on Thursday morning.
- Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) stock is jumping 14% as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) acquires the company.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares are up over 13% with its Q3 2023 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is crashing more than 55% after announcing a Chapter 11 filing and sale plans.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are retreating over 41% after pricing a stock offering.
- Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock is plummeting close to 33% as it also prices a share offering.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) shares are diving 30% on a stock and warrants offering.
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock is tumbling more than 25% despite a recent earnings beat.
- Baiyu (NASDAQ:BYU) shares are taking an over 23% beating despite a recent investment.
- Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) stock is sliding more than 22% after pricing a public offering.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares are dropping over 17% on Thursday morning.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is decreasing more than 17% following a rally yesterday.
- Starbox (NASDAQ:STBX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 16%.
