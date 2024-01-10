Why Is iCoreConnect (ICCT) Stock Up 19% Today?

Fans of iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock are celebrating on Wednesday after it completed a strategic acquisition of Verifi Dental.
According to a press release from iCoreConnect, it acquired Verifi Dental to expand its Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions to the healthcare market. The company doesn’t provide financial details of the deal.
Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, said the following about the acquisition of Verifi Dental.”
“The addition of Verifi brings iCore enhanced capabilities, a broader market presence, and ultimately improves the value we offer to our customers and stakeholders. We believe the combined strengths of iCoreConnect and Verifi will position us as a formidable force in the insurance verification sector. These strengths will bring us complementary expertise, and additional products and service offerings, including synergies and operational efficiencies.”
ICCT Stock Movement on Wednesday
With news of this strategic acquisition comes heavy trading of ICCT stock on Wednesday. That has more than 3.7 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That is already well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
ICCT stock is up 18.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
