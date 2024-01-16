Why Is Srivaru (SVMH) Stock Down 18% Today?

Srivaru (NASDAQ:SVMH) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Friday.
Srivaru closed out trading on Friday up 46.2%. That’s despite a lack of news from the company. However, it did come about roughly one month after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that took it public in December.
At that same time, shares of SVMH stock experienced heavy trading on Friday. That saw more than 20 million shares of the stock change hands during normal trading hours that day. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 1.4 million shares.
SVMH Stock Movement on Tuesday
Following that massive rally, it makes sense that shares of SVMH stock would give up some of those gains. That comes as some of the hype and activity surrounding Srivaru starts to die down.
With that in mind, traders will note that only 221,000 shares of SVMH stock have changed hands as of Tuesday morning. Additionally, the maker of two-wheel EVs shares are down 17.6% during pre-market trading today.
Srivaru was founded by Mohanraj Ramasamy, a former executive of EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). When the company went public, Ramasamy took over as its CEO.
