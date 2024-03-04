JOAN Stock Alert: Joann Is on the Brink of Bankruptcy

Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock is in the news Monday as reports claim the craft and fabric store company is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.
According to insiders with knowledge about the plans, Joann is planning to turn the company over to lenders as a way to reduce its debt. These insiders claim the company is currently in negotiations with lenders about the finer details of the deal.
Investors in JOAN stock will note that this comes alongside a tough economy for retail companies. That’s due to the ongoing effects of inflation and high interest rates on businesses. It’s keeping customers from spending as much and hurting retailers’ profits.
AlixPartners’ Rob Hornby predicted these types of problems for retailers last year. Here’s what he said to PYMNTS at that time:
“We are expecting next year to be a big year for insolvency […] That is likely to be across the board, both in terms of geographies and sectors. I personally think we are definitely seeing an element of the dotcom bubble repeating itself.”
How This Affects JOAN Stock
Investors weren’t too keen to hear these bankruptcy reports concerning Joann today. They bring with them heavy trading of the company’s shares. That has more than 2 million units changing hands as of this writing, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 181,000 shares.
JOAN stock is down 43.5% as of Monday morning.
