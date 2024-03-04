DECK Stock Alert: Deckers Outdoors Is Joining the S&P 500

Deckers Outdoors (NYSE:DECK) stock is in the news Monday as investors in DECK shares react to the footwear, apparel, and accessories company being added to the S&P 500.
Deckers Outdoors is joining the S&P 500 alongside Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). This will see them replacing Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) on the index. That change will go into effect when markets open on March 18.
The changes to the S&P 500 are part of the index’s quarterly rebalance. The index uses this to change out companies and replace them with those that are “more representative of the large-cap market space.” It’s also making changes to the S&P MidCap 400 as a result of Deckers Outdoors and Super Micro Computer leaving that index.
How This Affects DECK Stock Today
News of Deckers Outdoors joining the S&P 500 is putting extra attention on the company’s shares today. With that comes some 277,000 shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s starting to close in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 337,000 shares.
DECK stock is up 2.7% as of Monday morning following the S&P 500 news. Investors will also note that the company’s shares are up 37.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.