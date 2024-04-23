Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in Riot Platforms (RIOT) Stock After the Halving?

Last weekend, crypto enthusiasts braced for the 2024 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving. The long-awaited event has come and gone and, so far, Bitcoin prices haven’t really suffered. On the contrary, BTC is more than 4% in the green for the past five days. This has been an excellent development for crypto mining stocks, most of which have also enjoyed impressive growth over the past week. But Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a particular standout.
RIOT stock has surged more than 44% over the past five days, rising steadily again today. As shares continue to climb amid rising short interest, speculation is also climbing that RIOT could be primed for a massive short squeeze.
How likely is a Riot Platforms short squeeze to occur on Bitcoin halving-induced interest in crypto stocks? Let’s take a closer look.
Is a RIOT Stock Short Squeeze Coming?
This isn’t the first time this year that a RIOT stock short squeeze has seemed possible. In late January, Riot Platforms and its peers began to rise following a “slowing of outflows” from a key BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF). As InvestorPlace contributor Larry Ramer reported, Riot seemed to be a possible candidate for a short-covering rally, with a high percentage of shares being sold short at the time.
Things may look better for Bitcoin this time around, but short interest in RIOT stock is definitely rising. According to data from Fintel, short interest accounts for more than 13% of RIOT stock’s float. Short sellers have 1.54 days to cover their positions. Lastly, there are roughly 600,000 shares of RIOT available to short as of this writing — a decrease from 700,000 shares earlier this morning.
It’s also worth noting that interest in RIOT stock across social media is up as well. According to ApeWisdom, mentions and mentioning users have surged more than 280% over the past 24 hours. Upvotes come in even higher — up more than 500% — while sentiment toward Riot is an elevated 75%.
Part of the momentum pushing RIOT up is definitely due to the Bitcoin halving. But short interest in the stock is increasing and the retail crowd appears to be taking notice. For as long as these trends persist, a RIOT stock short squeeze remains a distinct possibility.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.comPublishing Guidelines.