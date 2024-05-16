Amazon Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest Customer Service Job Cuts

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) layoffs are coming for the e-commerce giant’s customer service employees in the U.S. and India.
According to those affected, these layoffs affected middle management at Amazon’s call centers and remotely. The cuts affect roughly 100 workers ranging from Level 5 to Level 6 management roles.
It’s worth noting that these aren’t major layoffs for Amazon. The 100 job cuts affect less than 1% of its customer service employees worldwide. Even so, they build on previous headcount reductions at the e-commerce company.
Amazon spokesperson Montana MacLachlan said the following about the layoffs to Fortune:
“As part of a shift in how our Worldwide Customer Service organization is structured, we’ve identified a relatively small number of roles that are no longer required. We did not make these decisions lightly, and we are committed to supporting employees whose roles are affected during their transition.”
Ongoing Amazon Layoffs
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been working hard to cut the company’s operating expenses and improve profits. That paid off in the company’s latest earnings report. However, traders will note that he’s initiated the largest number of layoffs in the history of the company.
AMZN stock is up slightly as of Thursday morning. The stock is also up 24.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.