Baillie Gifford Slashed Its Stake in NIO Stock by 83% in Q1

Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock are down by about 35% both year-to-date (YTD) and year-over-year (YOY), and it appears that Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford has had enough.
Baillie has filed its first-quarter Form 13F ahead of the May 15 deadline, revealing a major reduction in its NIO stake. A 13F documents an institutional investor’s equity and option positions and must be filed each quarter.
As of March 31, Baillie owned 18.90 million shares of Nio, down by a significant 83.5%, or 95.73 million shares. That’s compared to 114.63 million shares as of Dec. 31. Nio is now the firm’s 130th-largest position with a 0.07% 13F portfolio allocation. Baillie first bought shares during Q3 2018, the same time that the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company debuted its initial public offering (IPO). NIO stock is down by about 45% since then.
NIO Stock: Baillie Gifford Cuts Stake by 83%
Baillie also cut its stake in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), although not by as much as Nio on a percentage basis. The firm owns 17.83 million shares of TSLA after parting ways with 857,832 shares, or 4.59% of its stake, during Q1.
Meanwhile, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) seemed to pique Baillie’s interest during the quarter. As of Q1, the firm owned 25.30 million shares of RIVN stock, up by 714% compared to its prior stake of 3.10 million shares.
Baillie’s Nio sale may come as a surprise to some, but it is roughly in-line with its average 13F holding of about five years. According to WhaleWisdom, Baillie’s 13F market value plunged to $129 billion from $205 billion during Q4. As a result, the firm may be taking a defensive stance following 2023’s generous returns.
Meanwhile, a negative catalyst is on the horizon for Nio and any other Chinese EV company looking to expand into the United States. According to Financial Times, President Joe Biden’s administration is set to increase the tariffs on imported Chinese EVs to 100% from 25% on Tuesday. The measure is meant to protect domestic EV companies from more affordable Chinese EVs.
The tariffs probably won’t have an immediate financial effect on Nio, as the company’s plans to expand into the U.S. are still unclear. The impending tariffs could also deter its expansion plans.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.