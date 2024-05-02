Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out with our coverage of all the latest news happening on Thursday!
We’re knee-deep in earnings seasons as several companies release results for the first quarter of 2024 today.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock is rocketing close to 70% alongside strong Q1 earnings.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares are soaring more than 37% alongside its Q1 2024 earings.
- Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) stock is surging over 34% after announcing the date for its next earnings report.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares are increasing more then 26% after beating Q1 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Tungray Technology (NASDAQ:TRSG) stock is gaining over 25% on Thursday morning.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are rising more than 23% after releasing its Q1 earnings results.
- SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock is climbing over 23% following its public debut yesterday.
- Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares are heading more than 23% higher after beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q1.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock is jumping over 21% on Thursday morning.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares are up more than 20% today.
10 Top Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock is plummeting over 33% on a weak earnings forecast.
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares are diving nearly 29% as its founder and CEO steps down.
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock is tumbling more than 16% alongside its most recent earnings report.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are taking an over 14% beating as headwinds affected Q1 earnings.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock is retreating more than 14% following a rally yesterday.
- Plutonian Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLTN) shares are dropping 14% this morning.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock is sliding over 13% after rallying on Wednesday.
- DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) shares are falling more than 12% despite beating Q1 estimates.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock is decreasing 12% on Thursday.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares are down over 11% as fiscal Q3 earnings failed to impress investors.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.