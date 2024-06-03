3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now: June 2024

Investing in long-term stocks to buy now offers unparalleled financial stability.
Though the stock market keeps racking gains, the economic landscape uncertainty makes long-term stocks more relevant than ever. Betting on companies with wide economic moats, like the ones discussed in the article, is a strategic move against market fluctuations. These stocks effectively shield investors from major downturns, ensuring continuous compounding growth. Over time, these stocks act as robust buffers against rising inflationary pressures, offering little upside ahead.
With that said, here are three long-term stocks to buy now worth betting on for the long haul. Each company is a leader in its respective sector, exhibiting robust resilience during economic downturns and maintaining strong market positions. Additionally, these firms efficiently adapt and innovate, ensuring they stay relevant and competitive.
Hence, for those building a secure financial future, these long-term stocks provide the security needed to navigate market uncertainties.
Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now: Realty Income (O)
Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a top pick for dividend investors. It is renowned for its monthly payouts and boasts a remarkably attractive dividend profile, yielding 5.94%, with 26 consecutive years of payout growth.
Over the years, it has stood out from its competition for its resiliency in the volatile real estate space. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth rate is at 4.63% over the past five years, roughly double the sector median. Moreover, its robust cash generation capabilities are stellar, with a levered free cash flow (FCF) margin of 47% on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, blowing past the sector median by 39%. These robust numbers underscore its exceptional management and operational efficiency. Adding to its attractiveness, its stock has dipped 14% drop over the past year.
Hence, with a compelling valuation and an excellent dividend profile, O stock represents one of the most attractive investments in the niche.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to ride high at the epicenter of the AI revolution. Its massive R&D spending and strategic alliances, especially with OpenAI, have kick-started a fresh growth phase for its business. Its OpenAI partnership, in particular, is paying many dividends, signaling a potent growth trajectory that continues to excite consumers and investors alike.
The firm’s recent financial performance underscores the tech giant’s innovative prowess. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the firm posted a 17% increase in revenue to $61.9 billion, propelled by a double-digit surge in cloud sales. Perhaps even more impressive is the 20% jump in net income to $21.9 billion.
Perhaps at the core of MSFT’s bull case is its powerful Azure cloud platform, which posted a 31% revenue increase in Q3. By pioneering AI-as-a-service on Azure, Microsoft is effectively catering to the growing demand for AI solutions while setting the stage for continued dominance ahead.
Walmart (WMT)
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has established its position as a titan in retail, making significant strides through its powerful omnichannel strategy. It seamlessly integrates digital and physical sales platforms, a strategy that has proven a smash hit for its business.
Moreover, it has effectively embraced the shift towards e-commerce, keeping abreast of changes in consumer behaviors. Its potent digital commerce strategy has worked particularly well in the grocery sector, where its pricing power shines.
In its latest quarterly earnings, Walmart reported a superb 6% increase in year-over-year revenue, reaching $161 billion, while global eCommerce sales jumped by 21%.
As we advance, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) elevated WMT stock’s rating, citing its strong offensive and defensive qualities. This effectively cushions it against market volatility while setting the stage for market outperformance.
With Walmart’s forward-looking guidance projecting continued growth, the retailer is positioned extremely well to maintain its leadership role and deliver value for its investors.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.