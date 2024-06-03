3 Must-Buy Stocks if You Want to Retire Rich

If you play your cards well and have a good head on your shoulders, retiring wealthy should not be a problem for you. Now, many folks are behind on their retirement plans these days due to inflation and their mortgage payments costing a fortune. So, now is a great time to start cutting costs, and putting more capital to work in the stock market, when possible. Indeed, now’s as good a time as any to start.
Of course, the three “must-buy stocks” I will be covering today are not meant to constitute an entire portfolio on their own. But I think these stocks could boost your retirement portfolio significantly in the coming years, and they nicely accommodate a range of risk profiles. The first stock is more growth-focused, and the other two should give you more than enough income to reinvest and compound for decades to come.
Here are the three must-buy stocks I think investors should be focusing on now.
ACM Research (ACMR)
ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) makes wafer processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. I believe ACMR is a solid way to gain semiconductor exposure with less downside risk compared to many of its peers.
The company’s revenue surged 105% year-over-year to $152.2 million in Q1, driven by 199% growth in its flagship single-wafer cleaning products like SAPS and TEBO. I’m particularly excited about ACM’s recent technical progress with its high-temperature SPM tool, which management believes will allow the company to gain share in a segment representing 25%-30% of the total cleaning market.
With Tahoe tools also beginning to ramp at multiple customers, cleaning revenue should continue its robust trajectory. Despite this impressive growth, ACMR stock trades at just 12-times forward earnings. That’s a bargain valuation for a company projected to double sales within four years. Notably, GuruFocus’ DCF model also shows long-term compounding potential.
While it’s not the flashiest growth story, ACMR’s discounted multiple makes it a well-rounded semiconductor play for retirement portfolios seeking steady compounding over time.
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) provides financing to middle-market companies. The stock has declined recently, but appears to have bottomed out and is now steadily appreciating. I believe GSBD is a solid pick for any retirement dividend portfolio, with the biggest draw being its mouthwatering 12% dividend yield. These dividends have been very stable, and such a yield is hard to find in this market.
In Q1, GSBD delivered solid results with a net investment income of 55 cents per share, exceeding its quarterly dividend of 45 cents. While the company’s net asset value dipped slightly to $14.55, I’m not overly concerned. That’s because 96.5% of the company’s portfolio is in first-lien loans. This positioning at the top of the capital structure provides solid downside protection.
The company also has $1.2 trillion of private equity dry powder that should fuel a resurgence in sponsor M&A activity. GSBD is poised to capitalize on its strong ties to Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) investment banking franchise. We’re already seeing encouraging signs, with Q1 M&A volumes up 34% year-over-year. In my view, this is definitely a must-buy dividend stock for any retirement portfolio.
Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF)
Power Corporation of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) is a diversified international management and holding company. I’m feeling optimistic about the momentum Power Corp. has across its businesses right now. The company reported strong Q1 earnings, with adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $727 million, up substantially from $588 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings per share also surged to $1.12 from 88 cents.
Two of Power Corp’s key holdings, Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, are firing on all cylinders and driving the bulk of this earnings growth. With the recent Prudential integration at Great-West’s Empower division now complete, and fundraising activity humming along at Power Corp’s alternative asset platforms, I expect this earnings momentum to persist. Plus, the company’s dividend growth has been solid over the long-term.
With a 5.52% dividend yield, Power Corp looks like a compelling dividend play with solid upside potential as its underlying holdings continue to grow. For investors seeking a blue-chip stock to buy and hold until retirement, Power Corp seems like one of the must-buy stocks that is likely to compound steadily in the years ahead.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.