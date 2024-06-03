3 Stocks Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Loaded Up On

For better, or for worse, most people who follow the news have heard of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in the last couple of years. Whether it be due to her theatrics on Capitol Hill or her relatively polarizing posts on social media, the representative from Georgia’s 14th congressional district has made a name for herself in the political world.
Furthermore, as tends to be the trend with politicians on both sides of the aisle, her position in Congress has allowed her to make some savvy investments. Thanks to Quiver Quantitative we can see rough estimates of the date, time and size of her purchases of different stocks in the market.
Due to her likely increased levels of awareness or information on potentially game-changing legislation, keeping an eye on Marjorie Taylor Greene stocks could be a solid way to predict performance. As such here are three companies Marjorie Taylor Greene recently gave her investment.
Apple (AAPL)
Whatever your thoughts on the new iPad might be, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) focus on continuously improving its ARM architecture computer chips has put it in a race with itself. It’s hard to see exactly what potential legislative decisions Marjorie Taylor Greene has exposure to, but there’s a chance that she’s hedging on legislation related to the company’s technology.
At any rate due to the overall reputation of Apple and the size of a chunk of the personal computer and smartphone market, that it commands it’s hard to say that Apple is a bad long-term investment. In fact, out of the recent trades that MJT has made, it’s one of her only preferable ones in the last two weeks.
Moreover, according to Quiver Quantitative, she took a relatively modest position in the stock between 1,001 and $15,000 purchase on May 21, 2024. This play would likely be a safe one for the average investor given AAPL’s consistent performance.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Another tech stock that MJT favors is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The graphics processing and central processing fabless chip maker has played second fiddle to competitors like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), for much of its last decade of operations. However, just like with Apple, MJT may be privy to specific technology-related legislation or funding that could help bolster AMD’s value in the long run.
Thus, it’s no surprise that she took another position valued anywhere between 1,001 and $15,000 and the tech stock on the same day she bought Apple on May 21, 2024. AMD has taken a gentle dip since her initial investment, but all economic and industry tailwinds project a journey further up in the years to come.
As a result, investors in AMD can rest assured the stock will likely continue to perform in line with its 12-month growth of 35%. Ultimately, it’s probably one of the safer Marjorie Taylor Greene stocks to buy.
Caterpillar (CAT)
Breaking with the tech convention of her other two buys on May 21, 2024, MJT invested another medium amount of money into Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). From an analytical standpoint, this purchase comes as an intriguing one. That’s because many debate whether or not the legacy heavy machinery producer’s stock price is reaching its limit as it moves toward retesting its all-time high.
It’s likely to keep growing thanks to predictions for increased construction, mining, and other infrastructure developments. These trends suggest Caterpillar will likely continue to have customers for the foreseeable future. This is especially likely considering the vast array of machines CAT supplies, making it the world’s top producer and seller of the construction machinery category.
Overall, MJT may have taken this position in preparation for some form of new legislation that interacts directly with American manufacturing or construction and development. For the average investor, buying CAT stock likely isn’t terribly risky considering its blue-chip stock status and dividend yields.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.