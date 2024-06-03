3 Tech Stocks on the Brink of a 300% Return by 2028: June Edition

Tech stocks have been leading the stock market higher for several years. If you look at the top holdings in the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite, you’ll notice that many of those corporations are in the tech sector. Almost every Magnificent Seven stock is in this industry, and corporations that aren’t in the tech sector still use software and other resources.
Non-tech companies still use technology, and many consumers use it as well. That’s why many tech stocks have been delivering exceptional returns for investors. While some stocks keep up with the S&P 500, others trounce the index and look like they can continue.
The stocks on this list have rising revenue and profit margins. They have been crushing the S&P 500 and have enough tailwinds to support further gains for long-term investors. These are some of the top tech stocks that are on the brink of generational returns.
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is the best cybersecurity stock right now. The firm continues to post impressive growth rates despite headwinds in the industry. Revenue increased by 33% year-over-year in Q1 FY25 to reach $921 million. CrowdStrike’s $3.65 billion in annual recurring revenue gives it the foundation to deliver better results in future quarters. The company even suggested that revenue growth should exceed 30% year-over-year in Q2 FY25.
Net income came to $42.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. This quarter was important for the firm as it closed out its most recent quarter profitability. Furthermore, it was profitable in fiscal 2024. Those key benchmarks made the company eligible for S&P 500 inclusion, and it is now part of the famed index. The stock rose by 5% in after hours upon the news.
CrowdStrike has gained more than 40% year-to-date and has more than quintupled over the past five years. Past results don’t guarantee future successes, but revenue and earnings growth remain strong. Once headwinds fade away, the stock should continue to accelerate its financial growth.
Synopsys (SNPS)
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is a semiconductor firm that produces silicon chips. These chips form the backbone for self-driving cars, machine learning, computers and other resources. The company has been in business for more than 35 years and generates over $5 billion in annual revenue.
The firm is making progress with its acquisition of Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS). Shareholders on both sides approved the deal and now Synopsys has to get through regulatory hurdles to make it official. Synopsys continues to grow at a solid pace while it waits for the acquisition to get finalized. Revenue increased by 15% year-over-year in Q2 FY24 while net income increased by 7% year-over-year.
Wall Street analysts are feeling confident that the stock can continue to overdeliver. It’s currently rated a “strong buy” with a projected 14% upside from current levels. The highest price target of $675 per share suggests that the stock can gain an additional 18% from current levels. Shares are up by 15% year-to-date and have gained 358% over the past five years.
ServiceNow (NOW)
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is off to a challenging start with a 2% year-to-date gain. Part of the stock’s decline was in sympathy to an earnings miss from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The recent dip presents a long-term buying opportunity as the stock now trades at a 75 P/E ratio. While the year-to-date gain leaves much to be desired, ServiceNow has gained 157% over the past five years.
The company’s cloud platform has a high 98% renewal rate and attracts the top corporations. ServiceNow has more than 8,100 customers which include roughly 85% of the Fortune 500. Almost 2,000 of these customers have annual contract values that exceed $1 million. Companies use ServiceNow’s technology to create work flows, become more efficient and offer better customer experiences.
ServiceNow recently reported 24% year-over-year revenue growth. Most of these revenue is recurring, which suggests a strong foundation for future outperformance. ServiceNow indicated as much by raising its midpoint for 2024 subscription revenue guidance. Net income more than doubled year-over-year to reach $347 million. As revenue and profit margins continue to grow, ServiceNow should reward long-term investors.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in CRWD, SNPS and NOW. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.comPublishing Guidelines.