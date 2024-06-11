AFRM Stock Alert: Apple Pay Will Include Affirm BNPL Later This Year

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is in the news Tuesday after the point-of-sale payment solution company announced its services are coming to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay later this year.
This will allow users of Apple Pay to take out buy now, pay later loans with Affirm when making purchases. This opens up longer-term payment options for loans compared to what’s already available through Apple Pay.
News of the addition of Affirm to Apple Pay shows the strength of the company’s services. Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev highlights this when discussing Apple adding the service to Pay in a note obtained by CNBC.
“The bottom-line — in our view — is that Affirm’s strong brand and sophisticated underwriting technology have a moat that Apple likely could not replicate on its own.”
What This Means for AFRM Stock Today
News of Affirm partnering with Apple for its buy now, pay later loans brings heavy trading to the shares today. This has more than 11 million shares of AFRM stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s almost double the company’s daily average trading volume of about 5.9 million shares.
AFRM stock is up 4.2% as of Tuesday morning. However, the shares are still down 31.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.