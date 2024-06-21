Biden Bans Kaspersky Antivirus Software Sales: What to Know Next

Kaspersky antivirus software sales have been banned in the U.S. by President Joe Biden’s Administration over concerns about its ties to the Russian government.
Kaspersky, which is based in Russia, is no longer able to sell its antivirus software in the country as a result. The Biden Administration worries that it poses a national security risk as the Russian government can influence the company.
It’s not just Kaspersky antivirus software sales that are affected by this. Current customers also won’t get any updates from the company while this ban is in effect. The update ban will go into effect on Sept. 29.
Kaspersky said the following about the antivirus software sales ban to The Guardian.
“Kaspersky does not engage in activities which threaten US national security and, in fact, has made significant contributions with its reporting and protection from a variety of threat actors that targeted US interests and allies.”
Kaspersky Antivirus Software Sales Ban: What This Means for Customers
While sales of Kaspersky antivirus software won’t be allowed due to this ban, the software can still be used. The commerce department is advising customers to switch to other antivirus software services but isn’t outright banning the use of already-purchased software.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.