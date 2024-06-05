CEO Brian Niccol Weighs In on Chipotle Portion Size Controversy. What He Says.

The Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) portion size controversy has finally attracted the attention of the fast-food chain’s leadership with CEO Brian Niccol weighing in on the matter.
The Chipotle portion size controversy stems from customers who claim the company has secretly reduced how much it includes in a serving. This has led to some customers filming employees in an attempt to get their portion sizes increased.
Here’s what the Chipotle CEO said about the portion size controversy while speaking to Fortune:
“One of the things I think is great about Chipotle is if you come into the restaurant and you want a little more rice or you want a little more pico [de gallo], usually our guys and women give them a little more scoop. We always want to give people big portions that get them excited about the food. If you want to double the amount of meat, you gotta pay for it, but our goal is to get people really excited about what I believe is really delicious food.”
Employees Respond to Chipotle Portion Size Controversy
Workers at Chipotle aren’t happy about the portion size controversy. The extra stress of being filmed isn’t going over well with them. They are also telling customers that they don’t affect corporate decisions, such as portion size or pricing.
CMG stock is up 1.8% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.