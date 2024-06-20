FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal: 7 Things to Know as New Value Meal Launches

The McDonald’s $5 meal deal launches next week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 20, 2024, 12:27 pm EDT

  • McDonald’s (MCD) is a hot topic today alongside its $5 meal deal.
  • This deal is set to launch next week and last for a limited time.
  • It includes a McChicken or a McDouble, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, a small fry and a drink.
Source: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is in the news today as the fast-food company is preparing to launch a new $5 meal deal to bring customers back amid high prices.

Lets’ get into that with all of the news consumers need to know about the deal below!

Details of the McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal

  1. McDonald’s is going to start selling the $5 meal deal next week and it offers a few items together as a bargain.
  2. Customers who order the deal can pick between a McChicken or a McDouble and will also get a four-piece Chicken McNuggets, a small fry, as well as a drink.
  3. The McDonald’s $5 meal deal will officially start on June 25.
  4. It’s unknown how long it will last.
  5. What we do know is that this is a limited-time deal.
  6. It’s also worth mentioning that not all McDonald’s locations may choose to take part in it.
  7. MCD is also highlighting it has several deals available through its mobile app.

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said the following about the $5 meal deal to Food & Wine.

“We heard our fans loud and clear. They’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get. Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive-thru thru, or place an order through our app.”

MCD stock is up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

