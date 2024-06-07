Meme Stocks AMC, KOSS, BB Whipsaw as GameStop Q1 Results Disappoint

Meme stocks are incredibly volatile on Friday as investors react to the latest earnings report from GameStop (NYSE:GME).
GameStop failed to impress investors with its first-quarter earnings report. That’s due to its revenue of $881.8 million. This is worse than the $900 million to $1.09 billion that the two analysts covering the company were expecting.
Also not helping matters is GameStop posting a loss of $32.3 million during the quarter. However, it is better than its loss of $50.5 million from the same period of the year prior.
Considering GameStop’s status as a leader of meme stocks, it makes sense this news would cause volatility among them. Let’s get into that more below!
Meme Stocks on the Move Today
- GME stock starts us off with a 22.2% drop on Friday morning.
- Next is AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock, with a 4% decrease as of this writing.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock joins in on the meme stock volatility with an 11.5% fall today.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is last on our list, with a 1% slip this morning.
GME seeing the biggest drop among the meme stocks makes sense. It was its earnings report that kicked off today’s volatility. It also tracks that GameStop stock falling would pull down other meme stocks. However, it is worth noting that some were up earlier this morning.
