The Next Nvidia? 3 Stocks With the Potential to Surpass the Tech Giant in Value

Tech stocks are among the highest-rated and most valuable in any industry. The tech sector shows remarkably consistent growth, led by continuous innovation and fueled by fierce competition. With exciting new cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, tech is bigger than ever. And, it has many years of tremendous growth to come.
While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is arguably the most popular tech stock, these three competitors hold strong industry positions. And, they have proven their potential to compete with Nvidia. Their sheer cash flows fund continued investments in upgrading platforms and technology. So, this will undoubtedly pay off and show great value through solid returns to investors.
We’ll detail the latest developments coming from these companies’ research and development departments, recent financial performances and intelligent investments that make them primed to surpass Nvidia at the top of tech.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been one of the most popular tech stocks due to its prominent market share and extraordinary growth since last year. The software and hardware giant has been at the head of leading tech through continued investments in ChatGPT, a leader in generative AI.
This gives Microsoft ties to one of the most state-of-the-art platforms. And it gives it the means to implement ChatGPT’s advanced AI software throughout its applications. For Microsoft, this means Office Suite, Bing and even its up-and-coming cloud platform, Microsoft Azure, have all seen upgrades through AI integration.
Even Microsoft’s new PCs are fixed with special processing units that are better suited to handle AI software and functions. Competitors like Nvidia and Apple have similar units and PC designs. But Microsoft is ahead in combining these functions with its hardware and software.
Furthermore, Microsoft’s most recent earnings show that its investments are paying off. Revenue was up 17%, and income was up 20%. The primary products that saw excellent growth in sales revenue are the ones that received all of these AI upgrades. Office commercial products and cloud services had a 13% revenue jump, and the cloud division produced a 21% increase.
Truly, this monster stock is priced favorably for investors looking to get on board now. Undoubtedly, this tech giant will continue to grow and cement itself at the top of this competitive industry.
Amazon (AMZN)
We all know Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as the worldwide e-commerce supergiant. Yet, this stock is also a top tech stock. The company has brilliant diversity in its tech foothold and is poised for tremendous growth in the coming years. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has secured Amazon’s dominant position in cloud computing, but it isn’t far behind in AI.
Looking at Amazon’s most recent earnings, we can see how this diverse spread ensures the company remains incredibly profitable and in an excellent position for future growth. E-commerce remains a consistent cash cow, with 10% growth in international revenue year-over-year (YOY). However, Amazon’s other segments tell a promising story as well.
Amazon’s cloud platform AWS brought in a whopping $25 billion, representing a $17 increase YOY. Operating income for Q1 of 2024 also jumped by more than $10 billion since Q1 last year.
In addition, the company continues to make massive investments in AI. AWS is becoming the go-to place for AI developers to utilize when crafting generative AI applications through its latest Amazon Bedrock software. Also, Amazon is spending billions on data centers worldwide to ensure it can support this lean on AI.
Some argue there is never a wrong time to buy Amazon, but now is a good time. The company maintains its e-commerce and cloud computing dominance and shows no sign of giving up the throne anytime soon.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the most promising companies in the tech industry and is the predominant rival to Nvidia. AMD specializes in hardware and AI chips and has large customers from all sides of the tech industry, including PCs, game consoles and cloud computing platforms.
Two of AMD’s largest customers are popular console developers Sony and Microsoft, responsible for the two most well-known consoles worldwide, Playstation and Xbox. The extraordinary popularity of these two companies in the gaming world creates nothing but continued profit for AMD.
In its most recent quarter, AMD reported a 9% increase in gross profit YOY, and the annual outlook shows a slow but steady growth in revenue to close out this year. To secure its future at the top of tech, AMD strives towards excellence in its AI chips.
Further, AMD began selling its MI300X AI GPU this year. They have shown tremendous popularity and have been rated as the fastest in their category. This tech stock has much potential yet to be realized, and investors don’t want to miss out.
On the date of publication, Joel Lim did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.