Wake Up! 3 Lesser-Known Stocks Investors Are Sleeping On

One of the best ways to be successful in the stock market is by identifying under-the-radar stocks before they blow up. All of today’s biggest and most valuable companies were once entirely unknown. Then, once they become known, the moment to make millions has already passed.
As such, everyone’s heard the refrain, ‘If only I bought that stock back when’ and other similar sentiments. However, the next Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could be sitting under your nose at the moment.
To find those opportunities investors must first be open to the possibility. That means investors need to be risk-seeking. They must also remember, there are no promises in the stock market. However, the federal government does not guarantee any investment in the stock market, leaving stock investing inherently risky. That’s doubly true when identifying and investing in under-the-radar stocks. For those willing to take the plunge, the following shares offer substantial upside.
Alphatec (ATEC)
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) designs and sells implants and instruments used in the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It’s no secret that the healthcare segment can be incredibly lucrative. stocks within the sector that prove successful tend to provide high returns.
Alphatec looks to be on the path toward success. The company reported $138 million in first-quarter revenues, representing 27% growth on a year-over-year basis. The company also believes that it is on the path toward $1 billion in overall revenues. However, the company continues to report net losses. Those net losses exceeded $48 million in the first quarter, up from more than $43 million a year earlier.
I would expect Alphatec to remain under the radar. Generally speaking, investors don’t pay much attention to healthcare stocks outside of cyclical downturns where they’re steady nature makes them attractive. The stock market is currently quite strong. investors certainly aren’t highly interested in healthcare stocks at the moment. Thus, Alphatec shouldn’t pop out. Furthermore, healthcare investors are generally looking for already proven and profitable stocks to invest in. That’s the gamble with Alphatec. it might be on that path already and could one day grow into such an investment.
Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
There are a few clear reasons to believe in Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock right now. Those reasons primarily relate to the growth trajectory expected from the company. The company is currently delivering on strong forecast top-line growth that should bolster investor confidence.
Back in late February, the company projected 40% to 50% revenue growth sequentially in 2024. 111% revenue growth during the 4th quarter gave the company the confidence to make such a strong prediction. In early May the company again posted earnings showing that Top Line growth was even better than expected.
The company is strongly positioned to take advantage of a few dominant trends occurring currently. Navitas Semiconductor provides chips in the data center segment as well as those for use in mobile fast chargers.
The availability of fast-charging infrastructure is a significant growth deterrent currently facing the electric vehicle industry. Yet, companies like Navitas Semiconductor that already provide solutions are well-positioned. Like the company for its positioning but buy it for its incredible top-line growth.
Alto Neuroscience (ANRO)
Alto Neuroscience (NASDAQ:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical stock with the potential to explode upward in price.
The company continues to develop therapies for the treatment of psychological disorders including major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company’s pipeline includes multiple therapeutics addressing various aspects of mental health and in various states of development.
Among its current drugs, ALTO-100 is its lead candidate product and is currently in stage 2b clinical trials. It is being studied for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
The company continues to progress through those clinical trials and reported a cash cash position of $206 million on May 14. Those cash reserves are expected to fund the company’s operations into 2027.
Investing in Auto Neuroscience is very much a case of guesswork. it currently appears that the company is doing well. It has every chance of in-demand strong therapeutics to the market. It continues to progress through clinical trials.
