Why Is Actelis Networks (ASNS) Stock Down 37% Today?

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is falling hard on Thursday but it’s not due to any negative news from the cyber-hardened networking solutions company.
Instead, shares of ASNS stock are down after undergoing a massive rally yesterday. That saw it close out Wednesday up 691.5% with more than 84 million shares traded. For the record, its daily average trading volume is well below that at around 1.9 million shares.
The reason that ASNS stock rallied yesterday was it securing three new military base contracts. This will have it providing these bases with its “cyber-hardened networking technology.” This news excited investors and caused the rally and heavy trading seen during the prior day of trading.
What’s Happening to ASNS Stock Now
Following yesterday’s extreme rally, it makes sense that ASNS would give up some of its gains. This is due to the hype around the contracts lessening and likely has some investors sell shares on the high. This has the price of the stock starting to settle.
That has shares of ASNS stock down 37.1% as of Thursday morning with more than 2.3 million shares traded as of this writing.
