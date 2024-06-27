FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Why Is Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Treading Water Today?

NVDA stock is down alongside MU shares

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 27, 2024, 1:07 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Nvidia (NVDA) stock isn’t doing so well on Thursday.
  • That’s thanks to Micron Technology (MU) dragging the shares down.
  • This comes alongside its most recent earnings report.
NVDA Stock - Why Is Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Treading Water Today?

Source: Below the Sky / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock isn’t doing so hot on Thursday alongside shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) slipping after its latest earnings report.

MU stock is sliding lower on Thursday after its latest earnings report failed to impress investors. That’s despite both its adjusted earnings per share and revenue coming in above estimates.

The company’s outlook for fiscal Q4 2024 includes adjusted EPS of $1.00 per share to $1.16 per share alongside revenue ranging from $7.4 billion to $7.8 billion. To put those in perspective, Wall Street is expecting adjusted EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter.

The revenue guidance is what’s hitting MU stock today. At the midpoint, it comes in below analysts’ expectations. This has MU stock falling but what’s that have to do with NVDA shares?

Why MU Matters to NVDA Stock

Micron Technology is among the companies that has been caught up in the artificial intelligence (AI) stock boom. It also operates in the semiconductor space alongside Nvidia.

With today’s earnings report, its shares are falling 1.6% as of the afternoon. This has it dragging down the shares of other semiconductor stocks betting on the AI market.

In NVDA’s case, its shares have fallen 1.6% as of Thursday afternoon.

Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories!

We have all of the hottest market news available on Thursday! That includes all of the latest on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) stock, a stock crash warning and more. All of this news is ready at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Thursday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/06/why-is-nvidia-nvda-stock-treading-water-today/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC