Why Is ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock Up 28% Today?

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday alongside heavy trading of the staffing solutions company’s shares.
This has more than 7 million shares of PIXY stock on the move as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 762,000 shares. Investors will also note that ShiftPixy’s float is 2 million units.
It’s worth pointing out that this movement today comes without any clear news from ShiftPixy. There are no new press releases, filings, or analyst coverage that would cause today’s increased interest in PIXY stock.
What is worth keeping in mind is the penny stock status of PIXY shares. This comes from its prior closing price of $1.46 and its market capitalization of just $9.863 million.
What This Means for PIXY Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain issues. That includes volatility. This often comes when certain types of traders attempt to manipulate the stock’s price. It’s possible this is what’s happening with PIXY shares this morning.
If that’s the case, investors will want to be wary about taking a stake in PIXY stock. It could mean that the shares give up their recent gains in the days to come.
PIXY stock is up 28% as of Tuesday morning.
