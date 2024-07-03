The pairing of artificial intelligence and growth-oriented companies has resulted in a new wave of high-potential AI growth stocks for investors to consider. These companies are currently smaller players in the broader tech industry that, through careful research and development, have made themselves valuable to larger companies.
As a result, investors and consumers alike may not have direct exposure to the AI products these companies produce and would rather interact with them tangentially through other larger companies’ products. This can make it difficult to accurately assess whether or not their products will continue to remain relevant and carry on future growth.
That said, these three companies have already demonstrated significant potential for growth through their market positions, financial metrics, and overall total addressable markets with larger corporate customers.
AudioEye (AEYE)
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) has recently become a key player in the growing digital accessibility market. The company has achieved this recognition and 300% growth year-to-date by offering AI-powered solutions that automate web accessibility testing and provide actionable insights. This approach has proven invaluable to businesses seeking to comply with disability guidelines.
Moreover, AEYE’s practice of hiring seasoned accessibility experts underscores its commitment to balancing automation with human expertise. The company’s strong financial performance, highlighted by record Q3 revenue and recognition through industry awards, further solidifies its market position.
While analysts currently rate AEYE as a moderate buy, the company’s potential in the rapidly expanding digital accessibility sector is undeniable. For investors seeking exposure to AI-driven solutions with a strong growth trajectory, AEYE warrants consideration, particularly because its Q4 earnings report goes live today and will likely catapult the company’s growth even further this year.
SoundHound AI (SOUN)
Already up over 100% for the year, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has established itself as a dominant force in voice recognition technology, powering voice assistants for leading brands like Hyundai, Jeep, and Samsung. The company’s expansion into the restaurant industry with an AI-driven order-taking system demonstrates its ability to innovate and capture new market segments.
SOUN’s unique approach to AI model development, which relies heavily on human interaction, sets it apart from competitors. This proprietary technology could provide a competitive advantage as the demand for sophisticated voice AI solutions continues to grow.
While the company’s financial performance and market share are strong indicators of its potential, investors should carefully evaluate the long-term impact of AI on the service industry and its potential implications for SOUN’s business model.
Roku (ROKU)
Trading at an eyewatering discount of 37% year-to-date, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) might be unfairly undervalued. This is especially true when considering the direction the company is taking with its novel application of AI to its TVs and other features.
Back in January 2024, the company announced it would be launching the new Roku Pro Series of TVs as an improved tech product designed around the best possible streaming experience. Alongside this product launch, the company announced Roku Smart Picture, a set of software features that will use AI, from Roku’s content partners to identify what kind of content is on a screen and then adjust the picture for an optimized viewing experience.
This kind of technological innovation takes smart TVs into the next generation and may lend itself well to Roku becoming one of the best AI growth stocks on the market.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or
indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.