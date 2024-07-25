AbbVie Stock News: Why ABBV Is the Top Trending Ticker Today

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock is the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance on Thursday as investors are pumped up about news from the pharmaceutical company’s latest earnings report.
AbbVie started its earnings report for Q2 with adjusted EPS of $2.65. That’s just below the $2.66 per share that Wall Street was expecting. That’s also down 8.9% from the same period of the year prior.
Even so, AbbVie’s revenue of $14.462 billion easily comes in above analysts’ estimate of $14.03 billion. It also represents a 4.3% increase from the $13.87 billion reported during the second quarter of 2023.
AbbVie CEO Robert Michael said the following in the company’s Q2 earnings report.
“Our business continues to perform exceptionally well, with second quarter results meaningfully ahead of our expectations. Based upon the significant momentum of our ex-Humira growth platform, our continued investments in the business and our pipeline progress, we are very well positioned to deliver our top-tier long-term outlook.”
AbbVie Stock News: 2024 Outlook Raised
ABBV increased its adjusted EPS outlook for the full year of 2024 from between $10.61 and $10.81 to between $10.71 and $10.91. That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s 2024 estimate of $9.93 per share.
ABBV stock is up 5.2% as of Thursday morning with more than 2.4 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 5.5 million shares.
