NBA Slams Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock with Deal Rejection

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock is taking a beating on Thursday after the NBA rejected a deal to continue its rights agreement with the media company.
Warner Bros. Discovery was offering $1.8 billion per year to maintain its rights deal with the NBA. However, this was rejected in favor of an offer with Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video.
That new deal is set to last for 11 years and will bring in about $76 billion for the NBA. Warner Bros. Discovery attempted to match the deal but the NBA found its offer lacking.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports said the following about the NBA deal rejection to the Associated Press.
“We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it. In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD’s video-first distribution platforms. … We will take appropriate action.”
How This Affects WBD Stock Today
News of the NBA rejecting Warner Bros. Discovery’s offer is hitting WBD stock today. This has the shares falling WBD shares down 5.8% as of Thursday morning.
As of trading activity, more than 8 million shares of WBD stock have changed hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 30 million shares.
