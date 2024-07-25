CMG Stock Alert: Chipotle Plans to Take a Hit From Bigger Portions

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock is in the news Thursday after the Mexican fast food chain announced plans to increase portion sizes to keep customers coming back.
A study of Chipotle restaurants in New York City showed a wide variance in portion sizes offered to customers. Chipotle noticed this and is dedicating $50 million to ensuring proper training and generous portion sizes at its locations.
Chipotle Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said the following about this initiative in a statement to Bloomberg:
“We’re telling our teams, listen, we don’t want you to be skimping on portions. If you’re not sure whether to go a little more or a little less, go a little more.”
CMG Stock Jumps on Earnings
Chipotle is taking these actions on portion sizes after posting a strong earnings report for the second quarter of the year. That includes adjusted EPS of 34 cents on revenue of $2.97 billion. Both of these are above Wall Street’s estimates of 31 cents per share and revenue of $2.94 billion.
CMG stock is slipping 1.5% on Thursday alongside its portion size plans and despite its Q2 earnings beats. However, the stock is still up 13.7% since the start of the year.
Trading activity today has more than 10 million shares of CMG stock changing hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 16.6 million shares.
