CrowdStrike Outage Alert: CRWD Shares Dip as CrowdStrike Identifies Bug

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is slipping on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company identified the bug that caused the Windows outage last week.
According to CrowdStrike, the problem had to do with the company’s Rapid Response Content update that was sent out on Friday. It notes that there was an unexpected error in the update that caused Windows computers around the world to crash.
CrowdStrike notes that two additional IPC Template Instances were deployed on Friday. However, a bug in the Content Validator allowed one of these to pass through even with an error.
Preventing the Next CrowdStrike Outage
CrowdStrike says it’s introducing new measures to help prevent a similar outage in the future. That includes improving its Rapid Response Content testing, adding more validation checks and enhancing error handling.
CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz said the following in an update.
“I want to sincerely apologize directly to all of you for the outage. All of CrowdStrike understands the gravity and impact of the situation. We quickly identified the issue and deployed a fix, allowing us to focus diligently on restoring customer systems as our highest priority.”
CRWD stock is down 1.9% as of Wednesday morning.
