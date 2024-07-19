DIS Stock Fans: A Disneyland Strike Vote Is Happening Today

A Disneyland strike vote is set to take place today as workers at “The Happiest Place on Earth” are seeking better pay from Disney (NYSE:DIS).
The Disneyland strike vote today will determine if workers at the amusement park go on strike to protest current wages. It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean a strike is guaranteed to happen.
Disneyland workers have been calling for higher wages in the days leading up to the strike vote. Many of them protested outside of the entertainment facility on Wednesday. This is worth noting as that was the 69th anniversary of the park.
What Comes After the Disneyland Strike Vote?
Disney negotiators are currently preparing for a meeting with union officials representing its theme park workers. They are set to open negotiations again on Monday with talks expected to continue through Tuesday.
If Disney is unable to reach an agreement with the union officials, it could spell trouble for its park. The union represents more than 9,500 employees whose contract with Disneyland expired on Tuesday.
The contract covers a wide range of Disneyland employees. That includes cast members, hotel employees, restaurant workers and more. Many of these are making the $19.90 minimum wage for hospitality workers in the area.
DIS stock is down slightly alongside the Disneyland strike vote news on Friday morning.
