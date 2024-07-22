Piper Sandler Just Cut Its Price Target on CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock just hit by a price target cut from Piper Sandler analysts following the outage is caused over the weekend.
This has Piper Sandler analyst Ron Owens dropping the firm’s price target for CRWD stock from $400 per share to $310 per share. That’s a potential 1.7% increase from its prior closing price. However, it’s below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $370.89 per share.
Piper Sandler continues to maintain its “neutral” rating for CRWD stock. That’s worse than the analysts’ consensus moderate buy rating based on 40 opinions.
What’s Behind the CRWD Stock Price Target Drop?
Here’s what Owens said about CrowdStrike in a note to clients obtained by StreetInsider.
“Clearly it will be difficult for investors to quantify the impact of last week’s faulty update given the sheer magnitude and disruption created by the incident. We were impressed by CEO Kurtz being front and center, apologizing to those impacted and getting a fix out in short order but we feel there remains much more uncertainty with potential regulation, legal issues and claims. As we are in unchartered territory, we feel it’s appropriate to adjust our target multiple on CRWD, moderating it to 30x from 40x future FCF, erasing the premium to other top-growers in our sector, and in-turn lowering our target to $310.”
CRWD Stock is down 9.6% as of Monday morning with more than 23 million shares traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 5.3 million shares.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories on Monday!
We have all of the hottest market news traders need to know about today! Among that is what has shares of Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM), Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock on the move today. All of this info is ready at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Why Is Castellum (CTM) Stock Moving Today?
- Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Continues Soaring on Nvidia Bet
- XPEV Stock Alert: XPeng Expands EV Relationship with Volkswagen
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.