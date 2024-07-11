TSLA Stock Plunges 6% as Tesla Delays Robotaxi Day

After going on a stratospheric run following better-than-expected second-quarter deliveries, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw its win streak snapped. On Thursday, TSLA stock suffered a big decline as reports indicated that the underlying enterprise may delay a much-anticipated autonomous vehicle design. Further, the overall business faces credibility concerns due to CEO Elon Musk’s penchant for false promises.
According to Bloomberg News, Tesla will delay the launch of its robotaxi to October from August. Earlier, Musk announced that the unveiling would occur on Aug. 8. This announcement came days after Reuters reported that Tesla would cancel another anticipated project: a long-promised inexpensive vehicle, colloquially dubbed the Model 2 by fans.
It’s important to note that Musk denied abandoning the low-cost endeavor. Plans called for the accessible EV to feature a price of around $25,000. Still, what is known is Tesla aims to build the robotaxi on the same platform as the so-called Model 2.
To be clear, Bloomberg has cited sources that are familiar with the matter. However, when TechCrunch attempted to find out more from the company, Tesla did not immediately respond. Still, any delays of the robotaxi may cast doubts on the feasibility of an inexpensive Tesla EV.
TSLA Stock Forced Into a Reality Check
Another point to consider about TSLA stock is that its strongest supporters don’t seem worried about the volatility. With Tesla expressing a full commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous mobility, circumstances appear favorable for the long term. Indeed, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives stated the following:
While the knee jerk reaction will clearly be negative on a delay of August 8th based on this report that just hit, we believe the timing of robotaxis, partnerships, and the ultimate autonomous and AI driven technology does not change at all for our bullish Tesla thesis.
Tesla is also working on a humanoid robot named Optimus to address the EV sector demand fallout. Still, what worries many other investors of TSLA stock is Musk’s history of making big promises that never materialized.
In 2015, the CEO stated that by 2017, high-end Teslas should have a range of over 1,000 kilometers or about 621 miles. That has yet to happen. However, the most relevant matter is that Musk stated in 2019 that his company would launch robotaxis by 2020.
Given that the unveiling of the mere design of said robotaxi has apparently been delayed, it’s no wonder that Wall Street is suddenly skittish on TSLA stock.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.