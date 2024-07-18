Why Is Onconetix (ONCO) Stock Up 37% Today?

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) stock is taking off on Thursday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the biotechnology company’s shares.
This has more than 38 million shares of ONCO stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 5.5 million shares. Investors will also note the company’s float is 21.71 million units.
This comes without any clear news from the company this morning. There are no Onconetix press releases or filings that explain today’s movement. Likewise, no analyst coverage is behind this rally.
What is worth keeping in mind is ONCO’s status as a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of only 15 cents per share and its market capitalization of just $4.439 million.
What That Means for ONCO Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain risks. That includes volatility. This can come from speculative traders or retail and day traders performing a pump and dump.
Considering the lack of news, heavy trading and ONCO being a penny stock, this might be what’s happening today. This means that traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company right now.
ONCO stock is up 35.6% as of Thursday morning. The shares were down 25.5% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
