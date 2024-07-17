Intel Stock Pops After Trump Sinks TSM. What’s Going On?

Geopolitical tensions pushed many tech stocks down today — specifically companies in the chipmaking space. For one, former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Taiwan have created problems for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM). Meanwhile, industry leaders such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are down on general market volatility as President Joe Biden considers further crackdowns on China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry.
Amid all this chaos, however, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has managed to remain in the green. Why is INTC stock, which has mostly struggled lately, up while other chip stocks are falling? The answer is worth a closer look.
What’s Happening With INTC Stock?
It’s important to note that shares of Intel gradually lost momentum today, closing in the green by only 0.3%, well below peak levels seen earlier this morning. Still, INTC stock ended the trading day ahead of many of its chipmaking peers.
Markets tend to be a zero sum game and Intel’s story has been no different. As other chip stocks have surged, INTC has struggled despite artificial intelligence (AI) hype. The company has faced problems involving both its industry and fundamentals. As InvestorPlace contributor Michael Que reports:
“Intel is […] one of the only chip companies with negative growth in recent years. Comparatively, AMD has a five-year revenue CAGR of 30%, and ARM has a three-year CAGR of 17%. Intel is still trading at nearly 30x forward earnings, even with a five-year net income CAGR of -28%. The stock is too richly valued for its declining growth as it continues falling behind its peers and into a category of risky AI stocks.”
That said, Intel is benefiting today from one specific reason: It does a lot of manufacturing in the United States. For that reason, the firm stands to benefit if Trump is reelected, due to his focus on domestic manufacturing. INTC could also benefit from the Biden administration’s potential increased crackdown on the Chinese semiconductor industry.
Of course, it’s unclear whether either scenario will come to pass. But if one does, INTC stock may be in an excellent position to climb higher.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.