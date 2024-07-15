Why Is Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Stock Down 22% Today?

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is falling on Monday as the clinical-stage therapeutics company’s shares come off of a massive rally on Friday.
That Friday rally resulted in shares of QLGN stock closing out normal trading hours up 109.2%. This came alongside heavy trading, with more than 420 million units traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 12.5 million shares.
The rally of QLGN stock happened after the company secured new funding. Qualigen Therapeutics sold a Senior Note worth $2 million to an investor. It has a maturity date of July 8, 2025.
To accompany this, Qualigen Therapeutics also changed its board of directors. It removed four members and replaced them with three new members as a condition of the Senior Note sale.
QLGN Stock Movement on Monday
Qualigen Therapeutics isn’t seeing nearly as much trading activity on Monday. This has roughly 3 million units on the move as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that its float is 9.59 million shares.
QLGN stock is down 21.9% as of Monday morning. The company’s shares closed out Friday down 21.1% year-to-date, even after its rally.
