IDAI Stock Alert: Why Is AI Player Trust Stamp Surging Today?

Trust Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) stock is taking off on Wednesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) company announced a new license agreement for its computer vision and AI technologies.
Trust Stamp has reached an agreement with Boumarang for the use of its computer vision and AI tech in hydrogen-powered UAV systems. This is a big move for IDAI as the global drone market was valued at 22.4 billion in 2022.
Trust Stamp notes that the value of this deal is $5 million and it’s a one-time license with Boumarang. The company was paid with Boumarang issuing it pre-paid common stock warrants at fair market value.
Gareth Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, said the following about the news.
“This innovative drone system will offer a powerful tool for humanitarian services, real-time search & rescue and surveillance missions, and secure delivery, fueled by the endurance and sustainability of green hydrogen power. We believe that this partnership will open up new markets and licensing opportunities for us in government and non-government sectors, driving significant growth potential.”
How This Affects IDAI Stock Today
With this announcement comes an increased interest in IDAI stock and heavy trading of its shares. That has more than 60 million units trading hands has of this writing. For the record, that’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 463,000 shares.
IDAI stock is up 19.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.
