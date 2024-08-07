Needham & Co. Just Cut Its Price Target on Rivian (RIVN) Stock

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is seeing its hopes for a return of bullish momentum stunted after a disappointing showing in the second quarter. During the period, losses widened despite the company focusing on cost management. In addition, while RIVN stock enjoys overall positive consensus among analysts, many firms downgraded their price-per-share expectations.
According to a CNBC report, Rivian delivered the goods on paper. The EV manufacturer posted an adjusted loss per share of $1.13. While in the red, this figure was more favorable than the expected loss of $1.21 per share. On the top line, the company also generated revenue of $1.16 billion, better than the $1.14 billion anticipated.
However, Rivian’s net losses expanded in Q2 to $1.46 billion, translating to $1.46 per share. This compares unfavorably to a loss of $1.2 billion or $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. Further, EBITDA was about the same compared to Q2 2023 at $860 million below breakeven.
That didn’t sit well with investors as Rivian — which loses money on every vehicle it produces — has been focusing on cost-cutting measures. However, management pointed out that the majority of vehicles sold in Q2 stemmed from inventory prior to the implementation of these cuts. Therefore, as CNBC notes, efficiencies were not fully realized during the quarter.
RIVN Stock Struggles Under Analyst Price Target Cuts
In terms of guidance, Rivian maintained its full-year production estimate at 57,000 vehicles, per Barron’s. Last year, the company made approximately 50,000 vehicles. Further, the Street’s consensus calls for “unit sales of 56,000 vehicles in 2024.” However, this may be a difficult task as the EV manufacturer sold about 27,000 units in the first half of this year. Thus, some skepticism is brewing for RIVN stock.
As Barron’s reports, “at this stage of Rivian’s life as a company, earnings aren’t as important as sales and costs. Investors would like to see rising demand for Rivian’s EVs and improving margins.” In turn, many analysts are expressing their beliefs through price target adjustments for RIVN stock.
Needham recently adjusted its estimate down to $18 per share from $20. However, analysts at the firm maintain a “buy” rating on RIVN stock due to the potential for long-term success. According to TipRanks, Wells Fargo also dropped its price target to $15 from $18 today while Bank of America Securities trimmed its target to $20 from $21.
Overall, RIVN stock enjoys a moderate buy assessment on TipRanks. However, it’s becoming a contested view, with the assessment breaking down as 12 buys, eight holds and two sell ratings. The average price target comes in at $18 per share.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.