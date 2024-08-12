Why Is Draganfly (DPRO) Stock Up 37% Today?

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock is climbing higher on Monday after the unmanned drones company announced a strategic partnership with The Institute for Drone Technology.
This partnership will see The Institute for Drone Technology act as a distributor of Draganfly’s drones in Australia. That’s a win for DPRO stock, which distributes to the Australian government and enterprise sectors.
This partnership will see Draganfly participate in the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition in September. This will give it a chance to show off its drones to contractors in the country.
Cameron Chell, president and CEO of Draganfly, said the following about this partnership:
“We are thrilled to partner with The Institute for Drone Technology, a recognized leader in the Australian drone market. This collaboration will enable us to better serve the significant and growing demand for our products within Australia.”
DPRO Stock Movement Today
With this partnership comes increased interest in DPRO shares, which brings with it heavy trading of the stock. As of this writing, more than 198 million units have changed hands, well above its daily average trading volume of about 926,000 shares.
DPRO stock is up 36.6% as of Monday afternoon.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.