Cobotic Investing: Man Plus Machine Makes the Smartest Trades

In 1997, Garry Kasparov – the greatest chess player alive – sat across from IBM’s Deep Blue and lost. The world gasped: man had been dethroned by machine. But what happened next was even more remarkable. Kasparov invented a new form of the game called “advanced chess,” where human and AI play together as teammates. The results shocked everyone. Average players using cobotics – man plus machine – began defeating both grandmasters and supercomputers alone.
That lesson reaches far beyond chess. In investing, human instinct alone often misses signals hidden deep in the data. Algorithms alone can crunch numbers but lack vision, judgment, and imagination. Together, though, they can see what others don’t.
That’s the promise of cobotic investing: harnessing AI to scale human intuition. The problem is most investors are still stuck in the old dichotomy – choosing between gut feel and mechanical models, when the real edge comes from blending the two. And the proof is piling up: just as Kasparov’s hybrid players rewrote the history of chess, cobotic systems are beginning to rewrite the history of markets.
The Next Evolution of Stock Picking
If you’ve ever wished you could spot the next Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), or Apple (AAPL) at the moment before it turned, this is the strategy designed to make that possible. What comes next is how Eric Fry has built Apogee – a cobotic system that fuses his decades of winning instincts with algorithmic firepower – to hunt down the market’s true 10X opportunities.
When people think about the future of artificial intelligence, they picture robots on factory floors or algorithms writing code. What usually does not come to mind is the human sitting opposite the machine, who guides it, molds its outputs, and ensures the final result is genuine.
For decades, investors have had to choose between gut instinct and cold, mechanical models. One often misses nuance. The other misses vision. But what happens when you combine the two?
You get “cobotics” – a new era where man and machine work together to find the market’s biggest winners.
And the results aren’t just incremental. They’re exponential. Imagine being able to systematically spot the next Amazon, Nvidia, or Apple at the exact moment their fortunes were about to change.
That’s the power of cobotics… And it’s about to transform the way we invest.
Investing With Apogee: Where Human Insight Meets AI Power
This isn’t science fiction – it’s happening now…
My colleague Eric Fry, one of the world’s top stock pickers, has built a system that embodies this synergy. It’s called Apogee, and it’s essentially Eric’s famed investing strategy turned into code.
Eric isn’t new to huge winners; he’s nicknamed “Mr. 1,000%” because he’s delivered more than 40 stock picks with 1,000%-plus gains (averaging an astonishing 3,057% each) over his career.
Now he’s downloaded decades of expertise into Apogee – a computerized stock-picker designed to pinpoint the next 10X opportunities automatically.
Apogee is a data-crunching beast. Eric ran 5.2 million back-tests on his system – analyzing 14,000 stocks across 31 years of market history – to hone its predictive power.
Today, Apogee scans the entire market every single day to identify a very specific pattern – a signature “10X Pattern” – that flags future big winners. It blends Eric’s human macro insight with algorithmic precision, the epitome of what Eric calls “cobotic investing” (collaboration between man and machine).
Five Key 10X Factors
In practice, Apogee zeroes in on stocks that meet five key 10X Factors… The five signals that tend to show up right before a stock breaks out:
- Down a Lot. The best 10X opportunities often start from low bases – Apogee looks for high-quality stocks that have plunged far from their peaks, creating massive upside if they recover.
- Up a Little. It’s not enough to crash; the stock must start bouncing back. A small rebound off the bottom signals the business has stabilized and the worst might be over.
- Valuation Sweet Spot. The company trades at a “just right” valuation – not wildly expensive, but not a broken ultra-cheap penny stock either. In this sweet spot, the stock is undervalued and poised for growth.
- Moderate Growth. The underlying business is growing at a healthy, sustainable pace. We’re looking for steady revenue and profit growth – robust enough to fuel a rally, yet not so fast that it’s unsustainable.
- Outperformance. The stock has begun quietly beating the market – in other words, it’s generating alpha before the big breakout. Early outperformance is a strong sign of more gains to come.
In other words, Apogee hunts in what Eric calls the “blue sky” sweet spot – that brief window just after a storm, “when the clouds are parting and prices are ready to soar again.”
Zeroing In on Wall Street’s Biggest Winners
Humana (HUM) is a perfect example.
In 2000, Humana’s stock had been crushed (down about 70% from its peak) amid a temporary crisis. But the company quickly returned to profitability by adjusting its pricing, and the stock began ticking back up.
At that moment, Humana was trading at a reasonable valuation, its revenues were climbing at a moderate clip, and it was starting to outperform the market – a textbook 10X Pattern. Investors who recognized those signals and bought in were richly rewarded: by 2020, Humana had soared 3,591%.
Apogee’s extensive backtests reveal that many of the market’s biggest champions fit this mold. For instance, the system “picked” Amazon in advance of its 1,115% rally – while wisely avoiding a high-flyer like Tesla (TSLA) (which rocketed but with extreme volatility).
It flagged Nvidia before an incredible 1,871% surge, and Apple ahead of a 4,285% climb. Even a less obvious name, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), was identified by Apogee just before a 1,551% run-up.
In each case, the stocks had fallen hard, begun to recover, hit that valuation sweet spot, showed improving fundamentals, and quietly started beating the market. Apogee spotted the cobotic sweet spot that human investors alone might have missed.
Crucially, Apogee isn’t a black box working in isolation – it’s a partnership of man and machine.
Eric sets the strategic vision (focusing on big-picture trends and solid fundamentals) and the AI system does the heavy lifting, combing through thousands of stocks to find those rare gems. As Eric has said, the system and he “work together – man + machine – to make [the] final stock picks.”
This collaborative approach means Apogee doesn’t chase hype or day-trade every blip. It patiently waits for the right setup, then Eric applies a final layer of human judgment to confirm the pick.
The result is a cobotic investing process that can consistently beat the market by marrying human intuition with AI’s unrelenting data analysis.
The Future of Investing Is Cobotic
We’re now standing at the dawn of a new investing era.
Those who cling solely to gut instinct or rely only on blind algorithms will get left behind. The next decade will belong to investors who harness AI tools to scale their intuition and make smarter decisions.
Cobotic investing means you can cast a vastly wider net without sacrificing insight – you let AI sift through mountains of data to surface opportunities, then apply your human touch to seize the best ones.
It’s not about AI replacing investors; it’s about AI empowering investors to see what others miss. Imagine having an investing sidekick that works 24/7, never gets tired, and can instantly compare thousands of stocks to your criteria – that’s what Apogee and systems like it offer. With such tools, one person can do the work of an army of analysts, and do it better.
In fact, this revolution is already bearing fruit.
Final Word on a Breakthrough Cobotic Approach
As of right now, Apogee has just flagged five new stocks that hit all five of those 10X factors – five companies that look “much like Humana in 2000,” trading at huge discounts and poised for massive breakouts.
Any one of these could be the next Amazon or Nvidia. And Eric is going to reveal all five at his upcoming 10X Breakthrough event. This is a live, online briefing where Apogee’s findings will be unveiled to the public for the first time. It happens tomorrow at 10 a.m. EST.
Consider this my personal invitation to you. I strongly urge you to join us for this special event and see cobotic investing in action. You’ll get the names and details of Apogee’s five newly identified 10X stock opportunities, and you’ll learn how this man-machine system finds big winners before they erupt. If you’re serious about dominating the market in the coming years, you don’t want to miss this. Eric will be breaking down how Apogee works and, most importantly, handing you those five stock picks with explosive potential.
This could very well be a turning point in your investing journey – the moment you start leveraging AI to amplify your own investing savvy.
The event is free to attend, and it kicks off tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.
Reserve your spot now, and come see how the future of investing works.
Eric will be there, ready to share this breakthrough with you. The age of cobotic investing has arrived – join us and be a part of it.
We’ll see you at the 10X Breakthrough!